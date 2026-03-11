New video captures moment police break up Patriots party at Boston restaurant

Police body camera video obtained by Boston 25 News on Wednesday captures the moment officers shut down an after-hours party involving several members of the New England Patriots.

The video shows Boston police officers responding to a noise complaint at Estella Restaurant on Temple Place shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 27, days after the team advanced to Super Bowl LX.

Hookahs and dollar bills can be seen scattered around the basement.

According to a police report, officers reported smelling marijuana, there were exotic dancers in the business and that music from inside the restaurant could be heard on the sidewalk outside.

One woman tells police, “I understand you have a job to do, but do you know who is in the room... You have all the f*****g Patriots here and this was their private party.

The Boston Licensing Board voted last week to suspend Estella’s liquor license for one day for the violations.

As players gathered by the door, preparing to head out, a woman can also be seen jokingly addressing the officers.

“They might get hurt walking out there,” she said with a gesture to the snow and ice. “Look what you guys did … they’re going to make us lose the Super Bowl!”

The Patriots did go on to lose the Super Bowl 29-13.

Boston 25 News has requested a comment from the New England Patriots on the matter but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group