New UNH poll shows some Mass. ballot questions may be decided by slim margins

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A brand new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows that some of Massachusetts’ ballot questions may be decided by slim margins.

According to the survey, which would give the state auditor the power to audit parts of the state legislature, 65% of people who responded to the poll planned to vote yes. 19% planned to vote no.

When it comes to question two, whether or not to eliminate the MCAS test as a graduation requirement, 49% of those polled say they plan to vote yes. 43% said no.

When it comes to question three, whether or not to let ride-share drivers form a union, 55% of those who responded to the poll plan to vote yes. 25% say no.

When it comes to question four, legalizing psychedelic drugs on a regulated basis here in Massachusetts, 48% plan to vote yes while 36% say they plan to vote no.

And when it comes to question five, which would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers, 41% of people say they plan to vote yes. 45% said they planned to vote no.

