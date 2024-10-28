2024 Election: What’s on your Massachusetts ballot? See all of the races being contested on Nov. 5

BOSTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard.

On Election Day, all polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Massachusetts voters will be asked to cast votes in the following races:

President

Senator in Congress

Representative in Congress

Councilor

Senator in General Court

Representative in General Court

Register of Deeds

Clerk of Courts

County Commissioner (Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Norfolk and Plymouth Counties only), or Franklin Council of Government (Franklin County only)

Register of Probate (Hampshire and Suffolk Counties)

Bay Staters will also all have five ballot questions to answer that will play a major role in shaping education, drug policy, the restaurant industry, the rideshare industry, and the regulation of the Massachusetts state legislature.

