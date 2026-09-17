New survey finds 84% of Boston jobs are now fully onsite as return-to-office push grows

BOSTON — More companies in Boston are calling workers back to the office after years of remote or hybrid work.

A new survey by the hiring agency Robert Half found that 84% of jobs in Boston are fully on-site.

According to the survey, 64% of workers reported that work-life balance and remote work options would motivate them to change jobs.

Fidelity Investments announced in early September that its Boston-based employees were required to return to in-person work five days a week.

However, Bill Driscoll, Senior District President of the agency, said heading back to the office may be beneficial for younger or newer employees.

Driscoll said companies want to attract and keep good workers, with many of them still expecting flexibility.

He recommended that, if it would help, employees negotiate to work from home one day a week as part of the overall compensation package.

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