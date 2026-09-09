Fidelity employees head back to the office five days a week

BOSTON — Thousands of employees at one of Boston’s largest companies are back in the office after a hybrid schedule.

Fidelity Investments is requiring its Boston-based employees to return to in-person work five days a week.

The policy affects about 6,000 employees working at Fidelity’s Fort Point Channel office and the company’s new headquarters in the Seaport, which opened last week.

The move ends Fidelity’s hybrid work policy, which allowed employees to work in the office two out of every four weeks over the past two years.

The return-to-office mandate marks a significant shift for employees who have been working under a more flexible schedule since the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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