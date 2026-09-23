New surveillance video captures moments before deadly Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Newly obtained surveillance video from the area where a Lawrence father was shot and killed shows the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

The surveillance, captured at a neighbor’s home, shows a person holding what appears to be a high-powered rifle into a doorway.

Lawrence police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots on Farnham Street on Monday.

A person is seen walking out of the residence and going into what appears to be a work van. The person then comes back out with a gun, firing multiple times into the doorway.

The victim then falls over. Another person walks over to check on them before running to get help.

The neighbor, who lives next door to where 26-year-old Elvin Joaquin Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting his father, 51-year-old Alexis.

Elvin was arraigned in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to murder.

He was ordered to be held without bail.

Boston 25 has reached out to Lawrence police and the District Attorney’s Office to learn more about the gun used and comment on the video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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