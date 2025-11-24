Local

New study finds Massachusetts is the most expensive state to raise a child

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
A new study finds Massachusetts is the most expensive state in the U.S. to raise a child.

In 2025, the average annual cost of raising a child under five in the United States reached $27,743, according to new research from SmartAsset.

The study notes that these expenses—which include additional housing, food, transportation, healthcare, miscellaneous costs, and childcare for two working parents—rose 4.5% from 2024 to 2025, outpacing the 2.82% inflation rate during the same period.

In Massachusetts, the annual cost of raising one young child climbed to $44,221 in 2025.

“Two working parents in the Bay State should aim to earn at least $124,842 between them to support themselves and a preschooler, versus $80,621 for just themselves,” the report states.

The cost increase was steep: in just one year, the price of raising a child in Massachusetts jumped 5.72%, rising from $41,828 to $44,221.

Connecticut ranks as the second most expensive state, with annual costs reaching $41,808.

Here are the top ten most expensive states in the US, to raise a child, according to SmartAsset:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. Vermont
  4. California
  5. New Jersey
  6. Washington
  7. Colorado
  8. Hawaii
  9. New York
  10. Minnesota

To view the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

