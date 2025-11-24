New study finds Massachusetts is the most expensive state to raise a child

A new study finds Massachusetts is the most expensive state in the U.S. to raise a child.

In 2025, the average annual cost of raising a child under five in the United States reached $27,743, according to new research from SmartAsset.

The study notes that these expenses—which include additional housing, food, transportation, healthcare, miscellaneous costs, and childcare for two working parents—rose 4.5% from 2024 to 2025, outpacing the 2.82% inflation rate during the same period.

In Massachusetts, the annual cost of raising one young child climbed to $44,221 in 2025.

“Two working parents in the Bay State should aim to earn at least $124,842 between them to support themselves and a preschooler, versus $80,621 for just themselves,” the report states.

The cost increase was steep: in just one year, the price of raising a child in Massachusetts jumped 5.72%, rising from $41,828 to $44,221.

Connecticut ranks as the second most expensive state, with annual costs reaching $41,808.

Here are the top ten most expensive states in the US, to raise a child, according to SmartAsset:

Massachusetts Connecticut Vermont California New Jersey Washington Colorado Hawaii New York Minnesota

To view the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

