Later last call: Mayor Wu extends Boston bar, restaurant hours to 3 a.m. this summer

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that Boston will temporarily extend last call for bars and restaurants by one hour during the summer, allowing some establishments to serve alcohol until 3 a.m. in time for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move follows the recent passage of a state law and aims to boost business during what city leaders say will be one of Boston’s busiest summers in years. The extension will run through the end of July.

Under the bill signed by Gov. Healey, Cities and towns must opt in, and many across the state haven’t taken action yet.

Under Boston’s plan, businesses currently licensed to serve alcohol until 2 a.m. can apply to the city’s Licensing Board for same-day approval to stay open until 3 a.m. Establishments with earlier closing times can also apply to extend their hours.

Wu said the change is designed to help small businesses capitalize on increased foot traffic tied to major events and tourism.

“We’re eager for Boston’s small businesses to share in the economic opportunities created by this summer’s special events, building on our recent progress expanding nightlife and late-hour activity. We’ve seen real interest and benefit from initiatives like our Late Night Food Truck program, creating new jobs and supporting the late-night workforce,” Wu said. “Businesses can fill out our online form and receive same-day approval to extend closing hours, creating even more welcoming places to gather and enjoy the summer events together.”

City and state leaders say the extended hours will support economic growth while enhancing Boston’s nightlife scene. Officials highlighted the impact of upcoming events, including the World Cup, Sail Boston, and Boston 250 celebrations, which are expected to draw large crowds.

“This is a great opportunity to support our small businesses and create a more fun environment as we prepare to welcome the world to Boston,” City Council President Liz Breadon said.

City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune added, “You can’t host the world on a bedtime,” calling the expanded hours a way for Boston to meet the moment and remain competitive with other major cities.

The Boston Licensing Board says it expects businesses to operate responsibly while prioritizing public safety. Establishments that do not receive approval for extended hours must continue to follow their current licensing restrictions.

The city also announced plans to introduce a designated social district where public alcohol consumption will be permitted, with details expected at a later date. Outside of those designated areas and licensed establishments, open container laws will remain in effect.

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