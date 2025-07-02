New RMV center to open in Chelsea mid July, Revere location closing its doors

CHELSEA, Mass. — A new RMV location is coming to Chelsea in mid-July.

The fully accessible Service Center location will be at 121 Webster Avenue.

The new, 11,740-square-foot Chelsea Service Center is taking over operations from the Revere Service Center which is scheduled to close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.

Customers with registry-related business, as well as those with scheduled appointments on Monday, July 14, and beyond, will need to visit the new RMV Service Center in Chelsea.

Road tests will continue taking place in Revere at the Cronin Skating Rink, which is located at 870 Revere Beach Parkway.

“The new Service Center in Chelsea is the second of our three scheduled relocations planned for this year, and we are excited to welcome customers to this new location,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

The new location includes several updates to enhance safety, accessibility, and customer experience. There are 19 customer service counters, as well as a separate Business-to-Business area for commercial customers. Other upgrades include the addition of an employee wellness room and real-time indoor air quality monitoring.

