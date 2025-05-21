New report finds Carlisle teen was traveling 110 mph before deadly Florida crash

FLORIDA — Investigators in Florida’s panhandle believe a Carlisle teen was driving more than 100 miles per hour when he crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing himself and two other passengers.

According to a new report obtained by the Boston Globe, 18-year-old James McIntosh was traveling at 110 miles per hour on a dark, unlit highway in Panama City at the time of the crash.

McIntosh and his classmates, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O’Donnell, were in Florida on April vacation when the crash occurred.

All three teens died in the collision. A fourth passenger was critically injured.

The speed limit on the stretch of road the group was traveling on was 65 miles per hour. The crash happened when the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer attempting to make a U-turn.

The report also noted that Wasserman was not wearing a seatbelt. It did not indicate whether any of the teens were tested for drugs or alcohol.

All three students went to Concord-Carlisle High School.

