New pictures released of suspect who allegedly robbed 2 women at gunpoint in Roxbury

BOSTON — Authorities released new pictures Thursday of a suspect accused of robbing two women at gunpoint in Roxbury over the weekend.

Boston Police say the masked suspect followed a grandmother and her 65-year-old cousin around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dudley and Clarence Street.

The suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the head of one of the victims, and ripped off a necklace of great sentimental value.

The necklace is described as a gold chain with “Portuguese prayer hands” and blue pearls on it. The victim says the jewelry was a gift from her son who passed away back in 2006.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the scary encounter, and the suspect fleeing on foot down Dudley Street before turning left onto Langdon Street.

He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5′05″-5′07″, with a short stature, a thin build, wearing a dark mask and all-black clothing. Police say he only spoke Spanish during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident it asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District B-2 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury https://t.co/CUpgdnNKlM pic.twitter.com/jZ1ffI2CcU — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 15, 2024

