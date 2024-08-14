Police: Suspect holds gun to woman’s head, robs her of valuable necklace in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a masked suspect accused of robbing two women at gunpoint on Sunday night.

According to Boston Police, a suspect followed two women, a grandmother, and her 65-year-old cousin, while walking at the intersection of Dudley and Clarence Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The suspect quickly approaches and allegedly pulls a gun, placing it on Margarida Fuldago’s head.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the terrifying encounter.

“So we walk across here and he put his hand on my shoulder and said give me the chain,” said Fuldago. “When he put his hand on my shoulder, I looked back so then he said to me, ‘Give me the chain,’ but he said it in Spanish.”

And that made Fuldago cry out.

“So I screamed and he showed me the gun,” she said.

He ripped off her gold necklace which she says is worth a thousand dollars and was a gift from her son who passed away back in 2006.

Next, he demanded her cousin’s gold necklace also worth a thousand dollars putting the gun to her forehead. He grabbed that too and seconds later he ran back the way he came and into the parking lot next door.

But in his haste to get away he left something behind. It was a pendant from Fuldago’s necklace that fell to the ground.

“It was a Jesus face, small, but they find that one.”

That was the good news from all this and that neither lady was injured. They’re hoping someone might recognize the man who robbed them.

Authorities say the suspect is a 5′3″-5′4″ Hispanic man of unknown age who was wearing a black hoodie with his hood up, black pants, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

