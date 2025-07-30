New list names cheapest place to buy a home in every New England state

Many prospective homeowners are looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams as housing prices rise.

With that said, Go Banking Rates put together a list of the cheapest places to buy a home across the United States using data from the Zillow Home Value Index and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The good news is every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap," Go Banking Rates wrote in its report.

Here is the cheapest place to buy a home in every New England state, according to the list published by Go Banking Rates:

Massachusetts

Cheapest place: North Adams

2025 ZHVI: $243,572

Total population: 12,660

New Hampshire

Cheapest place: Groveton

2025 ZHVI: $159,727

Total population: 871

Maine

Cheapest place: Van Buren

2025 ZHVI: $103,455

Total population: 1,614

Vermont

Cheapest place: Orleans

2025 ZHVI: $158,790

Total population: 848

Rhode Island

Cheapest place: Central Falls

2025 ZHVI: $393,251

Total population: 22,481

Connecticut

Cheapest place: Hartford

Hartford 2025 ZHVI: $261,785

$261,785 Total population: 119,970

To see the cheapest place to buy a home in all 50 states, click here.

