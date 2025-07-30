New list names cheapest place to buy a home in every New England state

Many prospective homeowners are looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams as housing prices rise.
With that said, Go Banking Rates put together a list of the cheapest places to buy a home across the United States using data from the Zillow Home Value Index and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
"The good news is every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap," Go Banking Rates wrote in its report.
Here is the cheapest place to buy a home in every New England state, according to the list published by Go Banking Rates:
Massachusetts
- Cheapest place: North Adams
- 2025 ZHVI: $243,572
- Total population: 12,660
New Hampshire
- Cheapest place: Groveton
- 2025 ZHVI: $159,727
- Total population: 871
Maine
- Cheapest place: Van Buren
- 2025 ZHVI: $103,455
- Total population: 1,614
Vermont
- Cheapest place: Orleans
- 2025 ZHVI: $158,790
- Total population: 848
Rhode Island
- Cheapest place: Central Falls
- 2025 ZHVI: $393,251
- Total population: 22,481
Connecticut
- Cheapest place: Hartford
- 2025 ZHVI: $261,785
- Total population: 119,970
To see the cheapest place to buy a home in all 50 states, click here.
