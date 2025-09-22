New initiative aims to help hundreds of families with pediatric therapy services

BOSTON — Hundreds of families in the Boston area are facing long waits for pediatric therapy services, but a new initiative aims to change that.

Coral Care, founded by Jennifer Wirt, provides a platform for families to connect with pediatric therapists quickly, reducing wait times to no more than two weeks.

“We handle all benefits, checking insurance coverage and so that provider is going to come to your house, do an evaluation, come up with a personalized care plan,” said Jennifer Wirt, Founder and CEO of Coral Care.

One in six children have a developmental disability, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and many families in Boston are waiting months for essential therapy services.

Cara Soccorso, a mother from Sudbury, experienced these delays firsthand when seeking a physical therapist for her son, who had developmental delays.

“We had started kind of the process of reaching out to different agencies and encountering just like a lot of barriers in terms of being able to be seen right away,” Soccorso said.

Jennifer Wirt also faced similar challenges, waiting nearly a year to find a therapist for her daughter, which motivated her to create Coral Care.

Coral Care accepts most major health insurance plans in Massachusetts and aims to expand its services nationally.

“We know there’s so many more families still waiting. We also know there are so many more clinicians who are looking to work more and do what they love,” Wirt added.

Coral Care, which launched in Massachusetts two years ago, is working with hundreds of preschools, daycares, and YMCAs across the state to provide timely therapy services to children in need.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group