New Hampshire State Police searching for missing teenage hospital patient

HAMPSTEAD — New Hampshire State Police are on the search for a missing 15-year-old patient in the area of Hampstead Hospital.

The teenager was last seen wearing Maroon joggers and a white button-down shirt.

“A resident has walked away from Hampstead Hospital & Residential Treatment Facility.” New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, “The Department is supporting a search by state and local law enforcement. There is no risk to the public. We are appreciative of law enforcement’s support in locating the resident.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the teen, please contact 911.

Police are still investigating the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

