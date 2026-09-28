Liquid nitrogen leak closes Boston street

A liquid nitrogen leak has caused a road to be closed in Boston Monday night.

Overland Street by Brookline Avenue was closed for the hazmat situation at 99 Brookline Avenue, Boston police told Boston 25 News.

The address involved comes back to “The Carman Lab,’ a Harvard Medical School- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center property.

According to their website, the center does vascular biology research.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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