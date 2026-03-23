New Hampshire man wanted by police on sex assault, child endangerment charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a New Hampshire man who is wanted on sex assault and child endangerment charges.
Joshua Landeck, 42, of Manchester, is wanted for the following charges: felonious sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and violation of a domestic violence protection order, police said in a statement on Monday.
Earlier this year, police received a report that Landeck had sexually assaulted a child in his care.
The current charges he is facing resulted from that investigation, police said.
Anyone who may know Landeck’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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