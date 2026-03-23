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New Hampshire man wanted by police on sex assault, child endangerment charges

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Joshua Landeck (Manchester NH Police Department)
By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a New Hampshire man who is wanted on sex assault and child endangerment charges.

Joshua Landeck, 42, of Manchester, is wanted for the following charges: felonious sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and violation of a domestic violence protection order, police said in a statement on Monday.

Joshua Landeck (Manchester NH Police Department)

Earlier this year, police received a report that Landeck had sexually assaulted a child in his care.

The current charges he is facing resulted from that investigation, police said.

Anyone who may know Landeck’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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