New Hampshire man wanted by police on sex assault, child endangerment charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a New Hampshire man who is wanted on sex assault and child endangerment charges.

Joshua Landeck, 42, of Manchester, is wanted for the following charges: felonious sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and violation of a domestic violence protection order, police said in a statement on Monday.

Joshua Landeck (Manchester NH Police Department)

Earlier this year, police received a report that Landeck had sexually assaulted a child in his care.

The current charges he is facing resulted from that investigation, police said.

Anyone who may know Landeck’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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