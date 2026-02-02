New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing more than $225K from elderly disabled veteran

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty on Monday to draining disability benefits for years from the bank account of an elderly disabled veteran living in a nursing home, the U.S. Attorney said.

Donald Estes, 49, of Bath, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro scheduled sentencing for May 11.

The victim was an elderly disabled veteran who was living in a nursing home until the time he died, Creegan said.

Prosecutors said the victim was unable to manage his own money or make decisions. Each month, the Department of Veterans Affairs deposited disability benefits into the victim’s bank account.

Initially, the victim’s mother served as the victim’s legal guardian until she died. After her death, the victim’s nursing home reached out to Estes asking whether he would serve as the victim’s legal guardian.

Prosecutors said Estes never applied to serve as the victim’s legal guardian. Instead, Estes had the victim sign an agreement adding Estes to the victim’s bank account.

Between August 2020 and December 2023, Estes proceeded to steal $225,200 from the bank account, prosecutors said. Estes used the stolen funds on personal purchases or deposited the funds into other bank accounts he controlled.

Estes faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

