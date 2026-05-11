New Hampshire man facing sex assault charges in alleged child abuse 25 years ago

KINGSTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested last week on sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child abuse case that dates back more than two decades, authorities said.

William Brouck, 66, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brentwood District Court on charges including four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a victim under 13 and felonious sexual assault on a victim under 13, according to the Kingston Police Department.

In a news release, the Kington Police Department said Brouck was nabbed in Londonderry on May 8 following a “lengthy and sensitive” investigation.

“Detective Gina Whitford of the Kingston Police Department received a phone call from a parent reporting that they had just learned that their child had allegedly been the victim of sexual abuse approximately 25 years ago,” the department wrote. “Over the course of the next month and a half, Detective Whitford conducted an intensive and exhaustive investigation into the allegations. The investigation involved countless hours of follow-up work, detailed interviews, and coordination with prosecutors to thoroughly examine all potential evidence and information.”

Brouck is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

“The Kingston Police Department commends Detective Gina Whitford for her relentless dedication, professionalism, and determination throughout this lengthy and sensitive investigation,” the department added.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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