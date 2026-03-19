New Hampshire man facing assault charges after daughter goes to school with bruised face, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say his daughter went to school with bruises on her face, prompting a Division for Children, Youth and Families investigation.

Dustin Robinson, 40, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned on Thursday in Nashua’s 9th Circuit on three counts of felony second-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The investigation began on March 17, when DCYF notified Nashua police that a juvenile female had arrived at school with visible bruises on her face. Authorities say the child told investigators she had been assaulted by her father, identified as Robinson.

Detectives assigned to the case sought and obtained an arrest warrant based on their findings of an investigation into Robinson, according to police.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

Investigators say the case remains active. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603‑589‑1665.

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