New Hampshire man arrested for filing for unemployment while incarcerated, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested for filing for unemployment while incarcerated, the attorney general and employment security commissioner said Wednesday.

Peter Mancini, 47, was arrested in connection with alleged unemployment compensation fraud, Attorney General John Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner Richard Lavers said in a joint statement.

Prosecutors allege that between October 2025 and February 2026, Mancini submitted false unemployment claims to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security.

Prosecutors allege that he falsely represented that an employment offer was rescinded through no fault of his own.

Between January and February of this year, Mancini is accused of conspiring with another person to report that Mancini performed work searches and/or was available and able to work without restrictions, omitting that Mancini was incarcerated, prosecutors said.

Peter Mancini (NH Office of the Attorney General)

As a result, Mancini allegedly received more than $11,000 in unemployment compensation, including more than $2,000 after he was incarcerated on Jan. 6.

Mancini is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in the 2nd Circuit Court, Lebanon District.

Each class A felony offense is punishable by up to 7 ½ to 15 years in state prison, a fine, or both, Formella said.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Employment Security’s Benefit Payment Control Unit with assistance from New Hampshire Department of Justice investigators.

The Department of Employment Security provides unemployment benefits to eligible people who are unemployed through no fault of their own. The department also investigates allegations of fraud to protect New Hampshire’s unemployment trust fund.

Investigations include matching programs to detect potential fraud by inmates in prison or jail who may file false claims against the trust fund.

To report suspected unemployment fraud, call 603-228-4019 or email the Department of Employment Security at NHES.BPC@NHES.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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