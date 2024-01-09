New Hampshire man accused of OUI, speeding 130 mph during police pursuit on I-93, state police say

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire man with a suspended license is facing a slew of charges after state police said he reached speeds of 130 miles per hour when he failed to stop for troopers on Interstate 93.

Travis Dahood, 42, of Manchester, was charged with felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying a police Officer, driving after suspension, reckless driving, and negligent driving, state police said. Dahood was released on cash bail and will appear in Hillsborough Superior Court in February.

At about 10:13 p.m. Monday, a trooper saw a silver-colored 2013 Infiniti G37X traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and failing to maintain lane control, state police said.

The trooper attempted to stop the Infiniti on Interstate 93 North, but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued, state police said.

During the pursuit, the Infiniti accelerated to speeds of 130 miles per hour and Dahood “continued driving erratically,” state police said. The Infiniti exited the highway, and the pursuit ended due to the danger the Infiniti posed to other motorists.

Shortly after, troopers and Manchester Police officers arrived at the address of the Infiniti’s registered owner in Manchester, state police said.

When police arrived, they quickly located Dahood, who was taken into custody without incident.

A preliminary investigation found that Dahood was driving under the influence and his license was suspended.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Trooper William Moran at William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov or 603-451-9766.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

