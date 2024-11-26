New Hampshire Ice Castle tickets on sale

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH — New Hampshire Ice Castle tickets are officially on sale!

The popular family attraction is returning to North Woodstock for its 12th season.

The attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night.

The exhibition features tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, and slides made entirely from ice.

If weather permits, ice artisans typically begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November.

Depending on the weather, the castles usually open in early January and last until late February or early March.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

Dates about opening day will be posted closer to when the Ice Castles are complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

