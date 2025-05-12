Mass. woman charged with fraud for using stolen identity to rent an apartment, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — A Lynn woman who is facing several fraud-related charges for signing an apartment lease using a stolen identity is due back in court Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday.

Cecilia Gutierrez, 28, was charged with identity fraud, forgery of a document, and obtaining goods by false pretense on March 27 in Chelsea District Court.

Judge Jane Prince released Guiterrez on personal recognizance. She is due back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

On Nov. 6, 2024, Revere Police met with a property owner who reported his company was the victim of identity fraud, Hayden said.

The victim reported that on June 16, 2024 that an unknown woman, later identified as Gutierrez, contacted his company regarding an apartment lease.

Days later, on June 18, Gutierrez came to the property to view the apartment. That same day, Gutierrez submitted an application bearing a different name along with supporting documents including a driver’s license and paystubs bearing the same name, Hayden said.

The application was approved, and a leasing agreement was entered into on July 1.

Sometime after moving into the apartment, Gutierrez sub-leased the apartment to another person and the two lived together as roommates.

On about August 15, the leasing company was made aware of the fraudulent transaction. Hayden said a $2,500 rent check written by Gutierrez under her assumed name bounced.

On Aug. 30, the leasing company contacted the victim of the stolen identity, who was completely unaware of the transaction and did not know any of the people involved.

The total amount of money that was lost was approximately $5,000 which included one month’s worth of rent and the cost to prepare the unit for rental, Hayden said.

With financial exploitation and abuse on the rise, Hayden said he recently launched the Suffolk County Fraud Fighters, a multi-agency effort to help residents, particularly older adults, recognize common scams and signs of financial fraud.

“While we commonly see fraud attempts aimed at individuals, we’re also very aware of people using schemes, including false identification, to target companies and institutions,” Hayden said. “The technology and methods are always evolving but the basic motive—unjust enrichment or theft of product—remains the same.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

