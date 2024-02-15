New Hampshire family describes running for their lives after deadly shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Hampshire mother and daughter who attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City Wednesday recounted the horrific scene after a deadly shooting left 22 people injured, eight of them being children, and at least one person dead.

“We’re from Kansas City, but we flew in Tuesday from New Hampshire just for the parade,” said Dana Brady. “We were headed back to the direction where the Uber had dropped us off, when all of a sudden people started crushing forward. Everybody started running. There was screaming. We didn’t know what was happening. But this day and age when people run, you run.”

Brady and her daughter were among the hundreds of thousands running for cover after gunfire broke out around Union Station at the end of the Super Bowl parade.

“Everybody started jumping the rails and pushing everybody over. We got inside and we thought that, ok, it’s calm now. We’re inside, we’ll be safe,” said Brady. “I told my daughter, let’s just sit down for a minute in here and breathe because we don’t have a car. We don’t even know where to go. And about that time people started running again.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a news conference that two armed men had been taken into custody as fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.” Graves said.

Boston has had its fair share of parades or ‘rolling rallies’ in recent years. It’s a concept Dan Linskey helped execute after a Red Sox World Series win, while he was on command staff for the Boston Police Department.

“We cant possibly have 2 million people in city hall plaza without people crushing each other and our ability to keep them safe – we decided to spread that crowd density out over a period of blocks and by doing so we were able to keep people safer in that manner,” said Linskey.

He says it’s always a shame to have something like this happen especially when security is so high.

“We don’t know exactly what the motivation was behind this but someone engaged in violence and has taken a life and injured others, so they have every right to be outraged, we all should be outraged,” said Linskey.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, officials say.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates, a White House spokesperson said. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

