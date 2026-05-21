Off-duty firefighter ok, saves others after being hit by falling tree in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are crediting an off-duty Waltham firefighter for saving others after he was struck by a falling tree in Framingham.

According to the City of Framingham, around 12:30 p.m., the 39-year-old was walking down Easton Road when, unexpectedly, he was struck in the head by a falling limb of a large oak tree.

The man, identified as off-duty Waltham firefighter Selvin Sandoval, was trapped beneath the limb but was able to get himself out before first responders arrived.

Witnesses say that after getting himself out, Sandoval had become aware that the tree was falling and began warning others so that they could avoid the area. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said that the witnesses began rendering aid to Sandoval, who was then transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“We are extremely proud of the actions of our member,” the Waltham Firefighters Local 866 wrote on their Facebook page. “He is currently in stable condition. We would also like to thank our brothers and sisters at Framingham Fire Department Framingham Firefighters IAFF Local 1652 for their quick response and actions, as well as the Police Dept and Brewster EMS.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group