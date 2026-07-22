New Hampshire apartment fire that killed 2 men ruled suicide-murder, AG says

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire investigators say a deadly fire that claimed the lives of two men at a Nashua apartment building on Tuesday was intentionally set by one of the victims in an apparent act of self-harm.

Attorney General John Formella, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke, and Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton on Wednesday identified the men who were killed as 66-year-old Scott Thomas and 80-year-old Gerald Gutekunst.

The raging blaze broke out at 19 Orange Street shortly after 3 a.m., prompting a large emergency response.

Nashua deadly fire

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Gutekunst died from smoke inhalation, and his manner of death was ruled a suicide. Thomas also died from smoke inhalation, but his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials noted that, in this context, homicide means the death of one person caused by the actions of another person.

Investigators say evidence gathered so far indicates Gutekunst locked the door to his apartment and intentionally started the fire before making no effort to escape. Authorities said they reviewed communications sent by Gutekunst around the time of the fire that indicated an intent to harm himself, and fire patterns inside the apartment support the conclusion that the blaze was deliberately set.

The fire spread beyond Gutekunst’s apartment and throughout the multi-unit building, ultimately causing Thomas to inhale a deadly amount of smoke.

Formella’s office released a photo of Thomas on behalf of his mourning family.

Nashua fire victim (Scott Thomas, victim of deadly Nashua fire -- Family handout)

Authorities said there is no indication Gutekunst specifically intended to kill Thomas. However, they have preliminarily concluded that Gutekunst’s alleged act of arson recklessly caused Thomas’ death “under circumstances showing an extreme indifference to human life.”

Because Gutekunst died in the fire, no criminal charges can be filed.

The investigation into the exact origin and cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Toomey says the tragedy serves as a reminder that intentionally set fires can have devastating consequences.

“This event highlights how arson is not a victimless crime,” Toomey said, noting that intentionally set fires nationwide cause hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries, and billions of dollars in property damage each year.

Officials said no additional information is expected to be released.

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