New Hampshire AG announces autopsy results on man found death inside home in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General has announced autopsy results on a man found death inside his home in Laconia last week.

62-year-old John Anderson who was found deceased in his home on Tuesday, April 14, in Laconia, New Hampshire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s examination found that Anderson’s cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and his manner of death was homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the New Hampshire State Police tip line at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

The New Hampshire Attorney General said they are also interested in hearing from anyone with information about Anderson’s communications, whereabouts, activities, and any activity at his residence on 217 South Main Street Apt. 1 in on or between April 12 and April 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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