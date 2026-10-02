New Green Line cars arrive in Newton for testing as part of MBTA’s $816M fleet overhaul

BOSTON — Ten new MBTA Green Line Type 10 cars have arrived at the Riverside Carhouse in Newton for testing as part of the T’s $816 million fleet modernization project.

Green Line MBTA One of the new Green Line cars.

The MBTA ordered 102 of the new vehicles to replace its aging Green Line fleet.

Officials say the Type 10 cars will offer improved safety features, greater accessibility, and upgraded technology that provides riders with real-time trip information.

The first Type 10 vehicles are expected to enter service in 2027, with all 102 cars scheduled for delivery by the end of 2031.

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