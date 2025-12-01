New Gillette Stadium Commuter Rail platform debuts as MBTA races to finish upgrades

FOXBORO, Mass. — Commuter rail passengers in Foxboro are about to notice a big upgrade.

On Monday, a new platform at Gillette Stadium will be used by football fans for the first time.

It’s the first part of a project slated to be finished by the end of May. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says the new permanent platform will allow for full door, all-height boarding.

It will also allow the agency to run more trains.

“Before we had the ability for accessible boarding, but it was only one car. Now we’re going to have a full-length. So when the train pulls in, every single door will have level boarding, accessible, and it allows for quicker loading, quicker unloading,” explained Eng.

Eng said the agency accelerated the 35-million-dollar project which began in August.

The platform will now receive new steel columns and roof panels. All of it will be completed by the time World Cup fans arrive in June.

“We know with the World Cup, this new station, not only will we be able to deliver 11 trains for that World Cup for every game, we’ll be able to deliver more trains in the future for future events all over Foxboro,” Eng said the existing platform in Foxboro will remain in place, helping to facilitate

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group