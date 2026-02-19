New Friday snow map for Massachusetts, then a possible bigger storm on Monday

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the chance of more than half a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts on Friday, before the possibility of a larger ocean storm on Monday.

Friday will start dry, but unsettled wintry weather is expected to move in around midday. In her latest forecast, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon will precede accumulation that will peak in the evening.

Spear shared a refreshed snow potential map on X on Thursday morning, showing an uptick in expected totals.

The map is projecting 4-8 inches of snow for points north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, including southern New Hampshire. Two to 4 inches of snow is expected south of the Pike, including Boston.

Just a coating to 2 inches of snow is expected for parts of the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod. The Islands look like they will stay free of snow.

Refreshed Friday snow map

Patchy, light snow might linger into Saturday morning, but overall, the weekend looks to be clear.

Our next storm chance will then come into view on Monday, but key details remain unclear.

“The track of the next storm is not set yet, which makes discussing exact snowfall totals irresponsible at this point,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Come Sunday afternoon, a developing ocean storm could intensify as it tracks northeast, bringing more snow into the region by early Monday morning.

“This is a look at the track that we’re favoring, which is far enough to bring in the coldest air, but close enough to really ramp up the winds and waves as well,” Spear said in her forecast.

Monday snow futurecast map

As of Thursday, Spear said the Global Forecast System model was favoring over a foot of snow in the Boston area for this storm, while the European model was showing a “mostly miss” with only a focus around southeastern Massachusetts.

“There is still a wide range of forecast totals according to various computer models,” Spear wrote in the blog. “Check back as details come into focus to stay prepared.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as the week develops.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group