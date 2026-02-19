Winter weather advisory issued in parts of Massachusetts

Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as another storm moves into the state on Friday.

Friday will start dry, but unsettled wintry weather is expected to move in around midday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for Northern Connecticut, northwest Rhode Island, and much of Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Portions of southwest Maine and central, northern, and southern New Hampshire are in a Winter Storm Warning from noon Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The latest map is projecting 4-8 inches of snow for points north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, including southern New Hampshire. Two to 4 inches of snow is expected south of the Pike, including Boston.

Just a coating of 2 inches of snow is expected for parts of the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod. The Islands look like they will stay free of snow.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as the week develops.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group