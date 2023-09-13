New flash flood warning issued for parts of Mass. as more torrential rain moves through

BOSTON — A new flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday with more torrential rain and the risk of severe storms in the forecast.

The warning is in effect for Southeastern Worcester, Southwestern Norfolk, and Northwestern Bristol counties through 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Rhode Island also fall under this warning.

Impacted areas include Providence, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence, Woonsocket, Coventry, Dartmouth, Cumberland, North Providence, Franklin, West Warwick, Johnston, North Attleboro, Bristol, Attleboro, Mansfield, and Smithfield.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The majority of Massachusetts is also under a flood watch through Wednesday night.

