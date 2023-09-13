Flood Watch Across Region As More Rain Is On The Way

FLOOD WATCH

Southern New England is in a FLOOD WATCH through the day Wednesday. A cold front is set to pass through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening with more rain. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing wind damage, hail, and an isolated tornado. However, torrential rain will be the biggest concern again with the risk for more flooding. Expect the worst of the rain to start between 10 am and noon in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and after noon in eastern Massachusetts. Behind that front, dry, refreshing air will move in for the end of the work week, though showers may linger on Cape Cod into Thursday morning.

HURRICANE LEE

Residents of New England need to follow Hurricane Lee’s forecast closely. The hurricane has turned to the northwest with an expected turn to the north and northeast. Lee will track northward into an area with greater wind shear and over cooler upwelled ocean water the next few days. Those two factors are expected to cause gradual weakening as the whole storm accelerates and the wind field expands. It will be a large storm off the coast of New England this weekend.

We are most confident in coastal impacts like high surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, and coastal flooding. The amount of wind and rain we receive will depend on the storms distance. Again-it will be a large storm when it passes by, so impacts could reach hundreds of miles from the center. Be sure to check back all week as the details come into focus. The official National Hurricane Track continues to trend farther east. If that continues, we could escape any rain or wind.

