New fare program launching to help low-income residents pay for MBTA rides

MALDEN, Mass. — A new fare program is launching to help low-income residents in Massachusetts pay for MBTA rides.

This is a system-wide initiative and a 50 percent fare reduction – half price – for low income individuals 18 to 64.

State leaders estimate about 60,000 people will benefit from the income-eligible reduced fares program, which starts on Wednesday.

Gov. Maura Healey says if you’re on MassHealth or in the SNAP program, you’ll be eligible.

Elected officials and the MBTA are estimating riders will save a little more than $700 dollars a year.

Helping the climate is also a focus.

Healey says the more people they can get off the road and using public transportation, the more greenhouse gas emissions will go down.

“If you are using a commuter rail, ferry, bus, subway or the ride, if you qualify, you’re now going to get a discount fare, which is awesome,” Healey said.

“Removing cost as a barrier, will help more people get onto the T, that’s important to me because more people will get to work, doctors, school, get to where they need to be,” the governor added.

Leaders who made this happen say mobility is opportunity.

Healey and the state legislature approved $20 million for this program in their budget. They previously spent $5 million on a pilot program before launching this.

