New England’s Unsolved: Somerville seeks answers in deaths of Deanna Cremin, Charline Rosemond

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — In life, Deanna Cremin and Charline Rosemond never crossed paths.

But in death, their unsolved murders are stirring Somerville’s City Council to take action.

City Councilor Jess Clingan was a childhood friend of Deanna Cremin.

“Deanna is the last person you would have thought something like this would happen,” Clingan told me.

He wants to make sure that Deanna and Charline are not forgotten.

“It is my job as a city leader to make sure that we do our part as a city, as a representative of the people, to make sure that we don’t let the authorities forget these cases,” Clingan said.

On March 30, 1995, 17-year-old Deanna Cremin was found strangled to death behind a senior housing apartment complex, a few blocks away from her home.

For Deanna’s mother, it has been 30 years of agony.

“It’s almost impossible to live with,” Katherine Cremin said. “This time of year, it’s like someone ripped a bandage off me. And the wound is just ever painful.”

It is the same for the family of Charline Rosemond.

“It’s hard to trust anyone, based on how my sister was murdered,” Roserlie Rosemond, Charline’s sister, told me.

On April 13, 2009, Charline was found shot to death inside her father’s car, parked behind a Somerville apartment building.

On the day she was last seen alive, Charline planned to buy a car with four thousand dollars in cash that has never been found.

“What happened is devastating. But hoping the City of Somerville won’t let this go on for a continuous amount of years,” Roserlie told me.

In Somerville, City Councilor Clingan is pushing for justice for both victims

“We can’t stand for it as a community. We have to continue to fight until their perpetrators are brought to justice,” Clingan said.

In a letter to the Somerville City Council, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian said State Police Detectives are using every investigative tool to solve these murder cases.

Ryan also said she will speak to the City Council about the DA’s Cold Case Unit at a City Council Meeting on April 10th.

