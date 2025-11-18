New England woman speaks out after 2 weeks detained at Logan Airport

BOSTON — A New England mother is sharing her story after being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Logan Airport for two weeks.

Eva Mendes, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was detained when she returned from Cape Verde on November 5 following the death of her brother — her first visit back to her home country since moving to the U.S. 40 years ago.

“I haven’t seen my mom since I was 8, so part of going was supposed to be a really good part of my life,” Mendes said. “It turned out to be the worst right about now.

Mendes holds a valid green card and confirmed with authorities before traveling, according to her attorney. They believe the detention may be linked to an old shoplifting charge.

Her attorney also noted that Mendes will likely be transferred to a facility in Maine as the case plays out.

Customs and Border Protection has not commented on the Mendes’ detainment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group