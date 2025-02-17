New England restaurant named among Yelp’s ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’

SOUTHINGTON, CT — Looking for a new dining experience? One New England restaurant has recently earned a spot among the best in the nation.

Gohan Japanese Cuisine in Southington, Connecticut, ranked #20 on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’ list, boasting an impressive 4.9-star rating.

“This year’s list highlights the growing trend of delicious food at fair prices, served in welcoming, comfortable settings,” Yelp shared in a release. The list also continues to include fine dining options for those special occasions and indulgent splurges.

According to one Yelper, while the miso soup and gyoza are what you’d expect from a traditional Japanese restaurant, it was the sushi that truly stood out. “The ‘RAW’ and Flame Touch signature rolls were excellent, showcasing high-quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations,” the reviewer said.

