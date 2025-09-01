New England Patriots name team captains for 2025 season

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Monday named their six team captains ahead of the 2025 season.

Quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Marcus Jones, edge rusher Harold Landry III, and special teamer Brenden Schooler were voted by their teammates.

Maye was named a captain for the first time in his career ahead of his sophomore season.

Henry will serve as a captain for the third straight season as the 30-year-old TE has emerged as a steady veteran presence in the locker room.

Spillane signed in New England as a free agent this spring but isn’t new to captaincy after serving in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons.

Jones will serve as a captain for the first time in his career as he enters his fourth season in the league.

Landry also came to New England by free agency this past spring and will serve as an intense leader for head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive scheme after playing with the new Patriots coach in Tennessee.

Schooler, fresh off a 2024 All-Pro nod, will be a captain for the first time in his career after inheriting the mantle Matthew Slater left as the team’s vocal leader of the special teams unit.

The Patriots open the regular season at home with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

