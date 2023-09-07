New England Patriots to honor Tom Brady at the 2023 season opener at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are honoring former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady at the 2023 season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft invited Brady back to Foxboro, after he announced his football retirement on February 1.

For two decades, Patriots fans were privileged to watch Tom Brady break every passing record in franchise history and deliver 16 division titles, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl victories to New England.

Now, Patriots fans will be given an opportunity to more appropriately thank him for his many accomplishments during his career.

Fans will be able to watch Brady address the crowd during a halftime ceremony at Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if you are unable to make the game in person, the team announced the ceremony will also be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official Facebook, X, and YouTube pages.

The Patriots and Eagles will meet in the regular season for the first time since 2019, when New England traveled to Philadelphia on Nov. 17 and pulled out a 17-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will make their first visit to Gillette Stadium since a 35-28 win against the Patriots on Dec. 6, 2015.

Philadelphia leads the all-time series, 7-6, in the regular season. The two teams played against each other in two Super Bowls, with each team earning a win. The Patriots are 3-2 in home games against the Eagles, including 1-1 at Gillette Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group