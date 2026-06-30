New England heat wave: Experts share tips to keep your air conditioning running efficiently

BOSTON — With temperatures expected to soar over the next several days, many New England residents will be relying heavily on air conditioning to stay cool during what forecasters say could be a dangerous heat wave.

An extreme heat warning is in effect with possible heat indexes of 110 degrees in Massachusetts. Experts say taking a few simple steps now can help ensure air conditioning units run more efficiently and keep energy costs under control.

One mechanical engineering professor recommends reducing direct sunlight on outdoor air-conditioning units whenever possible and ensuring systems are properly maintained.

“Of course, that will mean it is likely more efficient to make sure your air filters inside your house are clean so that energy can move,” he said. “Then, moving outside your house, that condensing unit that is dissipating that heat, you want to make sure that it’s clean as well.”

The professor said he uses a vinegar-and-water solution to spray the outdoor coils to help prevent microbial buildup on the unit.

Regular maintenance can improve airflow and help air conditioning systems operate more effectively during periods of extreme heat.

Experts also say homeowners shouldn’t automatically shut off their air conditioning systems when leaving the house for extended periods.

While it may seem like an easy way to save money on energy bills, the professor noted that completely turning off the unit while away isn’t necessarily the most cost-effective approach. Allowing indoor temperatures to rise significantly can force the system to work harder to cool the home once occupants return.

With a prolonged stretch of hot, humid weather expected, officials are encouraging residents to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity, and ensure cooling systems are ready for the heat.

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