New England auto giant Herb Chambers Companies sold in $1.34B deal

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — New England-based Herb Chambers Companies has been purchased in a blockbuster deal by one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the United States.

Asbury Automotive Group signed a definitive $1.34 billion purchase agreement to acquire various automotive dealerships owned by The Herb Chambers Companies, according to an announcement on Tuesday morning.

The sale includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and three collision centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Herb Chambers, principal of the Herb Chambers Companies, has agreed to assume the post of special advisor to Asbury and will retain ownership of Mercedes-Benz of Boston in Somerville.

“We’re excited to bring Asbury and the Herb Chambers team together. Herb is an icon in Boston, and he has built a world-class organization, with a strong reputation for serving his guests and being highly engaged in the communities,” David Hult, Asbury’s President & CEO, said in a statement. “HCC is a respected brand with a rich history and reputation for having a customer and team-member-focused culture, aligning directly with Asbury’s North Star to become the most guest-centric automotive retailer.”

Herb Chambers added, “As I look back on the last 40 years in business, I do so with immense pride, and as I look forward, I will do so with great satisfaction knowing what we built together will be in trusted hands.”

Herb Chambers Companies is one of the nation’s largest private auto dealership groups and one of the leading automotive retailers in the New England region, employing more than 2,200 people.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2025.

