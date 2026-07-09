New England Aquarium releases 10 rehabilitated sea turtles

BOSTON — Ten sea turtles were released by the New England Aquarium on Wednesday evening.

The group of six Kemp’s ridleys, two loggerheads and two green sea turtles were returned to Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach in Cape Cod.

This will be the New England Aquarium’s second local beach release of the season.

Over the past seven months, the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy treated hypothermic turtles for life-threatening medical conditions, including pneumonia, dehydration and trauma.

A green sea turtle named “Curlz” was treated for a head fracture that has since healed.

(Allegra Boverman/New England Aquarium)

“Each sea turtle release reminds us of what this rescue and rehabilitation work is all about,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium. “We dedicate months to the turtles’ recovery and sending them back to the ocean is exactly what we work toward. This work is critical to the long-term survival of these species.”

All of the released sea turtles have been equipped with a combination of satellite and acoustic tags for long-term tracking. Some of which will be added to the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Tracker, allowing the public to follow their journey.

“The tracking data we gather after each release helps us better understand and protect these species for the long term,” said Dr. Kara Dodge, research scientist in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center. “Research like this is what allows us to make meaningful, lasting progress for science-based sea turtle conservation.”

During 2025, the aquarium treated nearly 500 sea turtles rescued from the shores of Cape Cod from November to December.

There are currently 19 turtles remaining at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital. All of which will be released once medically cleared.

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