BOSTON — April vacation is right around the corner and with kids being out of school, the New England Aquarium is making sure there are plenty of options for families, including the chance to see a seal that has gained a lot of attention.

Starting one week from Monday, the aquarium will be open from 9 am until 6 pm. That schedule will last all of vacation week.

Visitors can enjoy whale-themed programs, animal presentations, and for adults - the beer garden.

Visitors will also get the chance to meet a local celebrity, Reggae, the Atlantic harbor seal.

He became an online sensation when this video showed him petting, hugging and swimming with a rubber duckie.

The aquarium’s Atlantic harbor seals are among its most recognizable residents, living in a 42,000-gallon outdoor exhibit on the front plaza. The current seals were born at the aquarium to parents that were themselves longtime residents.

Today, seals at the aquarium often live beyond the roughly 25-year lifespan typical in the wild. Several have surpassed 30 and even 40 years, longevity the institution attributes to veterinary care, structured training and daily enrichment.

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