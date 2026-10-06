New details: Acton teen showered, packed car after killing mother and brother, prosecutors say

WOBURN, Mass. — An Acton teen accused of killing his mother and brother in August was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in Middlesex Superior Court on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Arjun Arvand is accused of killing his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Arvand.

Arvand hid his face from cameras during the arraignment on Tuesday.

Officers discovered the victims during a well-being check at the family’s Martha Lane home just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Authorities say Arvand’s father contacted the Acton Police Department after a visiting tutor was unable to get inside the home.

New details revealed in court showed that when officers arrived, the garage door was open. Arvand’s brother was found at the top of a stairwell, while his mother was located at the bottom of the stairs. His mother’s purse and phone were allegedly missing.

Prosecutors said that while speaking with Arvand’s father, investigators learned about Arvand’s online activity on the day of the killings, which allegedly included inquiries on ChatGPT about his mother’s death.

Prosecutors also said previous ChatGPT interactions allegedly involved fictional storylines about the deaths of his parents, acts of violence, stealing a vehicle, and living out of it for a short period of time.

Investigators allege that after the killings, Arvand showered, changed clothes, and packed numerous items from the home into his mother’s car. Prosecutors said he stopped at his workplace multiple times, purchasing cereal and protein bars with his mother’s credit card. He allegedly said his mother had approved the purchases and that he planned to sell the items as part of a business.

Authorities also allege that he stopped at a Starbucks, where he used a computer, he had purchased at BJ’s and threw away his mother’s cellphone.

Investigators said those items were later recovered from his mother’s vehicle when Arvand was taken into custody. Workout equipment and bedding were also found inside the car.

According to prosecutors, the medical examiner determined the victims died from blunt- and sharp-force injuries, as well as mechanical asphyxia. Prosecutors said evidence indicated a struggle had taken place inside the home.

Arvand pleaded not guilty and was held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for November 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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