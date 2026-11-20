FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A suspect is facing multiple charges after police say a tow truck driver was stabbed and his truck was stolen in Framingham.

The incident happened last night on School Street near Walgreens, according to Framingham police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges including armed carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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