New bodycam video shows highway arrests of 4 suspects accused of robbing FedEx driver in Mass. town

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — New police bodycam video shared with Boston 25 News shows the end of a chase on a Rhode Island highway and the arrests of four suspects wanted in connection with the brazen robbery of a FedEx driver in a Massachusetts town.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Anderson Torres Cepin, 25-year-old Jason Vargas Gomez, 23-year-old Reily Liriano Elena, and 22-year-old Henry Batista Mackensy, all of New York, were nabbed on Interstate 95 in Providence following a crash on Jan. 10, 2025.

The Providence Police Department footage showed multiple officers chasing down the suspects and apprehending them after the crash.

The daylight robbery of the FedEx driver happened in the Worcester County town of Harvard a day before the crash.

The victim said while he was carrying a package for delivery, two masked men got out of a white Acura and ripped the box from his hands.

Video shows masked suspects ripping box from hands of Harvard FedEx worker (Harvard Police Department)

Video shows one of the suspects sneaking up from behind and grabbing the package right from the victim’s shoulder.

Police say the suspects made verbal threats to the victim implying they were armed, although no gun was ever shown.

The victim was uninjured during the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

