New bike lanes at South Shore state park prompts warning from cyclists: ‘They’re hurting people’

Newly implemented speedbumps in Wompatuck State Park are causing concern for bikers — citing multiple injuries as a result of the safety measures.

Bikers and pedestrians in the area told Boston 25 Tuesday the speed bumps were installed in July on Union Street.

“I think they’re horrible,” said experienced biker Chris Lyons. “I think they’re dangerous... A few people have already gone away in ambulances.”

Lyons and others said three yellow speed bumps were put in across Union Street this summer. They say the second is the most dangerous to bikers.

He added, “If you didn’t know what you were doing and you were coming down the street on them, you’d probably get hurt on it.”

The second speed bump is at the intersection of Union Street and South Pleasant Street.

“One guy shattered his knee or something,” said Leif Thornton Tuesday at Wompatuck State Park. “Another woman, I guess, got scrapes on her face and elbows.”

Brian Lamb, a Hingham resident, said he and his wife were walking in the park Saturday when they found a woman injured and laying on the ground next to her bike 15 feet away from the second speed bump.

“She hit the speed bump on her bike and was knocked unconscious,” he said. “We heard sirens soon after.”

Lamb said that woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Hingham Firefighters Local 2398 shared a picture of their emergency response at the intersection of Union Street and South Pleasant Street Saturday.

Posted by Hingham Firefighters Local 2398 on Saturday, September 6, 2025

They wrote partly in the post, “There have been a few incidents in this area recently and we advise everyone to be aware of the new speed bump at this location!”

Bikers said the lack of signage near the speedbumps makes them look like crosswalks.

“It looks like a crosswalk and it looks flat,” said Thornton.

Signs were flashing warning park-goers of the speed bumps at the park’s entrance Tuesday.

The park is overseen by Massachusetts State Police and DCR. Neither had anything official to offer Tuesday.

