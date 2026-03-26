New Bedford couple admits to defrauding insurance business clients out of $750K, feds say

BOSTON — A married couple from New Bedford has admitted to defrauding clients seeking insurance coverage through the couple’s business, BL Insurance Brokerage LLC, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Brendan Lawler, 58, and Lisa Lawler, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Myong Joun scheduled sentencing for July 22.

The Lawlers were charged by criminal complaint in August 2025.

From March 2023 through March 2024, the Lawlers solicited and collected insurance payments from BL Insurance’s clients, which should have been paid to the clients’ insurance providers, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said instead of paying the insurance companies, the Lawlers pocketed their clients’ payments and used the money for their own purposes.

To conceal this theft of client funds and keep their BL Insurance afloat, perpetuating the scheme, the Lawlers used incoming client funds to pay outstanding balances due to other clients’ insurers, prosecutors said.

The Lawlers also created and distributed certain insurance documents to clients that falsely suggested that the clients were insured.

In total, through this scheme, the Lawlers defrauded at least 50 individuals or insurance providers and stole more than $750,000 from insurance providers, premium finance companies, and hard money lenders, prosecutors said.

Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this case or have any relevant information should complete this form to be contacted by law enforcement.

For the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Brendan Lawler and Lisa Lawler each face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gain to the defendant or loss to the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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