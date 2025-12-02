‘Never satisfied’ Patriots head into bye week on a 10-game winning streak after beating Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots went from winning 11 consecutive AFC East titles during the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era, to looking up to Buffalo in each of the past five seasons.

Following a dominant 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday night, New England heads into its bye week on a 10-game winning streak.

At 11-2 and 3-0 in AFC East play, the Patriots’ first game after this week’s bye will be a Dec. 14 matchup with the Bills (8-4, 2-2), who lost 23-20 to New England in Buffalo in Week 5.

It has also solidified the Patriots’ standing as a Super Bowl contender in coach Mike Vrabel’s first season. And it made his message to the team during the upcoming break a simple one.

“We’re not done. We’re not satisfied. I think champions are never satisfied,” Vrabel said. “I think you can appreciate where you are, but at the same time never be satisfied or complacent.”

He also planned to remind his players about the fine line between recovery and being sedentary with nothing guaranteed once they come back. This season teams are 16-12 coming out of their bye week.

His players don’t think remaining focused will be an issue for this group.

“We set a standard for ourselves. I feel like all the players bought into it, and I feel like it’s paying off,” running back Rhamondre Stevenson said.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte believes that’s because the mood in the building is night and day from the one that lingered last season on the way to a 4-13 finish.

“I think just being the way last season ended, just putting that behind us, a new season, and new turning point,” Boutte said. “We’re sitting at 11-2 right now, so I mean, it’s great. Can’t ask for a better feeling.”

What’s working

Drake Maye again was showered with “MVP!” chants throughout Monday’s win. With each passing week it’s beginning to feel as if it’s a lot more than just favorable tidings from home fans. Through 13 games, the second-year quarterback sits atop the NFL with 3,412 passing yards, a 71.5 percent completion rate and 111.9 passer rating. His 23 touchdown passes rank third in the league.

“I see it. He’s a baller,” Stevenson said. “He’s a baller every week and that’s not really a surprise.”

What needs help

Though they moved the ball well on offense, the Patriots finished just 1 of 5 in the red zone, settling for four field goals. It hasn’t bitten them yet, but the ability to finish those drives with touchdowns is something that needs to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.

Stock up

CB Marcus Jones continues to provide this team with big plays on special teams, this time returning a first-quarter punt 94 yards and a touchdown. It tied Julian Edelman (Jan. 2, 2011) for the longest in franchise history. It was his second punt return TD of the season after taking one back from 87 yards against Carolina in Week 4.

Stock down

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was whistled for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson. It set New York up on the Patriots 30-yardline and Jaxson Dart threw a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton on the ensuing play.

Injuries

RB Terrell Jennings left in the first quarter with a head injury and didn’t return. ... LB Jack Gibbens was shaken up in the third quarter.

Key number

105 — Kicker Andy Borregales’ point total for the season following his four field goals on Monday. It moved him past former kicker Stephen Gostkowski (103 in 2006) for the most points scored by a rookie in franchise history.

Next steps

The Patriots have their bye this week. They return to host the Bills on Dec. 14.

